Capitol Police Investigating Suspicious Vehicle Near Supreme Court

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle near the Capitol and the Supreme Court.
Three people are being detained while police investigate, Capitol Police said.
People are encouraged to stay away from the area of the 100 block of East Capitol Street.
East Capitol Street is closed between 1st and 3rd streets, 1st Street is closed between Constitution and Independence avenues, and 2nd Street is closed between Constitution and Independence avenues.
