Capitals Respond to Panthers on TikTok After Florida Swept in Second Round

Caps respond on TikTok after Panthers swept in second round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Florida Panthers opened their series against the Capitals with a troll job on TikTok about Washington being one of the oldest teams in the NHL.

After the Panthers were swept out of the playoffs by the Lightning on Monday night, the Capitals responded.

The Capitals don't appear to be too broken up over the Panthers getting swept lol pic.twitter.com/M3Mihz7R0r — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) May 24, 2022

After a quick four-game series in the second round, the Capitals not-so-subtly brought up how many Stanley Cups the Panthers have won in the team’s history (zero), backdropped by the all-too-familiar laugh of Evgeny Kuznetsov.

The Panthers’ series win over the Capitals was their first since the 1996 season, when they went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Avalanche in four games.