Café employee hurt in shooting in Sterling

A man is hurt after being shot while working at a café in Sterling, Virginia, Monday night, deputies say.

Shots were heard at the Dulles 28 Centre in the 22000 block of Dulles Retail Plaza at about 6:15 p.m. Deputies responded and found a man who worked at the Milk and Honey Café had been shot, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The café is located at the shopping center. It was not immediately clear if the store was damaged in the shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital. He is in stable condition.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

During the investigation, deputies searched the cafe and a nearby restaurant for the suspect.

A suspected gunman has been identified, detectives said. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.