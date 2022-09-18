British Pub in DC to Open Early Monday to Screen Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Services

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral services are set to get underway Monday morning at 6 a.m. EST, and at least one D.C. pub will be opening its doors bright and early to allow customers to watch the historic ceremony.

The Queen Vic, for instance, located on H Street NE, usually opens its doors on Monday at 5 p.m., but Sept. 19 will be an exception. They will be open at 5:30 a.m. to give their customers a place to respectfully honor the queen’s life.

The staff spent several hours Sunday preparing to welcome patrons before the crack of dawn.

“She was able to reach a lot of people, so they want to have the space to celebrate [her] here in America. And just being The Queen Vic, we honor a lot of Europe’s history. I think it’s really important for us to do something for her,” bar manager Shavé Gardiner said.

The bar has memorabilia of the queen all over its walls, and her legacy is something that customers want to pay tribute to.

“It’s very important to them,” Gardiner said. “We had a lot of phone calls about it and that’s why we implemented the ticketing program, and that sold out online. That was really, really big for us to make sure we are able to get as many people in as possible.”

The kitchen will be open from 5:30 a.m., but drinks won’t be served until 7 a.m.

Those who do attend can expect “a good environment, lots of love, lots of good energy, [and] good food. Just being a place to commemorate her life and her legacy,” Gardiner said.

The bar has a maximum capacity of 130 people, and only ticketed guests will be allowed inside. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.