Pentagon Lockdown Lifted After Shots Are Fired Near Metro Station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station.

Multiple people needed assistance, the Arlington County fire department said. Information wasn't immediately released on whether they were shot or on the extent of their injuries.

The police presence is centered at the Pentagon Transit Center, where buses stop south of the Pentagon.

The lockdown at the Arlington, Virginia, headquarters of the United States military was lifted as of 12:15 p.m., the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said. The Metro entrance remained closed.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said, "The scene of the incident is secure. It is still an active crime scene." Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Chopper4 footage, taken from outside the large no-fly zone, showed many emergency vehicles on the scene.

Witness Dave Statter said live on News4 that he heard at least a dozen gunshots and then saw CPR performed on two people.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot. Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter.”

The Pentagon has lifted the lock down and has reopened. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

#Update - Scene is still active, ACFD did encounter multiple patients. NFI on patient status will be provided. — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) August 3, 2021

Metrorail impacts due to Pentagon police investigation:

🚇L'Enfant Plaza is closed. OR🟠/SV⚪️/BL🔵 bypassing the station

🚇 Green Line 🟢 operating in 2 segments: Branch Av-Navy Yard & Ft Totten-Mt Vernon Sq

🚇 Yellow Line 🟡 operating Huntington-Pentagon City only#wmata — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) August 3, 2021

The incident is having ripple effects on transportation in the D.C. area, affecting riders of Metro's Blue, Green, Orange, Silver and Yellow lines. Buses are stopping elsewhere, and some nearby streets are shut down.

A long line of people waited outside the Pentagon City Metro station near midday.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.