Man Found Guilty of Attempting to Blow Up SUV in Pentagon Parking Lot

A judge found an Arkansas man guilty of a federal arson charge for trying to blow up a car in the parking lot of the Pentagon.

Matthew Richardson admitted he was trying to blow up a car and himself in February, federal authorities said.

A Pentagon police officer found Richardson with a cigarette lighter and a cloth while attempting to access the fuel tank of the SUV.

The car belonged to an Army lieutenant colonel who didn’t know Richardson.

Investigators said Richardson gave chase around the Pentagon reservation, crossed on foot over two state highways an jumped a fence into Arlington National Cemetery before he was taken into custody.

The motive in the case was not made clear, but could come up at sentencing, which is scheduled for February.

An attorney for Richardson declined to comment to News4.