Boy Dies After Being Struck on Virginia Highway

By Associated Press

Authorities in Virginia are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy who was struck by two vehicles.

Prince William County police said officers were called to the area of James Madison Highway and Dominion Valley Drive in Haymarket shortly after 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a motorist was traveling southbound on James Madison Highway approaching Dominion Valley Drive when his vehicle struck a person in the road.

Police said a second vehicle in the same travel lane also may have struck the person, who was still in the roadway, a short time later.

Both drivers stopped nearby and contacted police.

The boy, who lived in Haymarket, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe he may already have been on the ground and in the roadway before he was struck by the first vehicle.

Investigators said they don’t know if the boy had been struck previously by another vehicle.

