Bowie Woman Stuns All 4 Judges on ‘The Voice'

The pipes and personality of a woman from Bowie, Maryland, wowed all four of the judges on NBC's "The Voice," and her performance is part of the show's season premiere airing Monday night.

Just two seconds into Tamara Jade's audition, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend turned their chairs to get a glimpse of the woman behind the powerful vocals.

"When I heard that first note come out her mouth, I was like 'That's my child!" Jade's mother said.

Seconds later, Gwen and Blake followed. Jade had the attention of all four judges.

"Once Kelly turned and then John, I was like, 'Alright, we Gucci. Like, now this is a performance, for real," Jade told News4.

A graduate of Suitland High School's arts program, Jade studied opera in college.

But she eventually made the switch to pop, appearing as a back-up singer for Lizzo at the 2019 VMAs.

It was part of the reason she chose Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You" for the blind audition.

"That experience really just shaped my career from that point on because it allowed me to have a freedom I hadn't had before," Jade said.

After she wowed the judges with her voice, her infectious personality sealed the deal.

"This isn't stopping. This is a moment in time and a stepping stone, but we got a long way to go," Jade said.

Watch "The Voice" on NBC4 tonight at 8 p.m. to see which judge Jade chooses.