Body of Missing Virginia Woman Emily Lu Found; Suspect Arrested: Police

Fairfax County police say they have found the body of Emily Lu, who disappeared more than seven weeks ago after a trip to a grocery store, and a suspect is in custody.

Lu, 72, went shopping the night of June 3 at an Aldi store in Woodbridge. Her car was later found at her home in Lorton with her items still inside.

Brian George Sayrs Jr. was arrested faces a charge of second-degree murder in the case, News4’s Shomari Stone was first to report.

Sayrs was one of Lu’s tenants, police said. She took care of seniors in her home and had tenants.

Lu's body was found in a wooded area in Lorton, Virginia, near Dudley Drive and Laurel Crest Drive.

Police are expected to give a press conference Saturday with more information.

Someone Lu knew is suspected in her disappearance, police said at a news conference earlier this month. That person was not immediately identified.

Foul play was suspected, and officers found signs of a struggle, said Maj. Ed O'Carroll, commander of the county’s major crimes bureau.

About 20 officers searched an area at Ox Road and Peniwill Drive, a short distance from Lu's home, on June 15 after some of her clothing was discovered. Investigators have searched for Lu on foot, via helicopter and by drone. They drained a retention pond and searched below ground, O'Carroll said.

“We will not stop until we find Emily Lu,” Police Chief Kevin Davis said.

Lu was reported missing on June 4 after she didn't show up to her job caring for seniors.

Lu has lived in the area for about 30 years, her daughter, Jenny Ball, said.

Police previously said evidence found inside Lu’s home in the 9200 block of Davis Drive suggests someone harmed her.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police. A $20,000 reward was offered.

