Bicyclist Killed in Crash Had Tweeted Just Hours Before About the Dangers of Biking in DC

The bicyclist killed Friday night in a crash that involved five other cars had tweeted just hours before his death about the dangers of biking through a traffic circle in Northeast D.C.

Jim Pagels, 29, was the victim in a chain-reaction crash that also injured two other drivers, his sister and multiple friends confirmed to News4.

Had to bike through a roundabout over a highway to get my Covid jab. Lifespan maximization function is clearly perfectly well-calibrated. pic.twitter.com/Zw62SRq70w — Jim Pagels (@jimpagels) April 9, 2021

D.C. Police said a bicyclist and a Kia Sorrento were both headed westbound when they were struck simultaneously by a 2020 Honda Civic that was also headed west around 7:30 p.m. in Northwest D.C.

The Kia then struck a Ford Van in the intersection and the Honda hit a Dodge Durango, police said. Pagels was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier in the day, Pagels had gone to get a COVID-19 vaccine and had to bike through the New York Avenue/Montana Avenue traffic circle. His last tweet was about this danger.

His sister, Laura, said he had a large group of friends in the District, loved playing board games and was an avid proponent of bike safety in the area.

Pagels was born and raised in Dallas and moved to D.C. in his early 20’s to work at the Federal Reserve after graduating from Columbia University. He was working toward a Ph.D in Economics at the University of Michigan and returned to D.C. in January as his classes and teaching assistant job were conducted online.

He leaves behind a devastated family. The initial cause of the crash is still under investigation.