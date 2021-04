A bicyclist was killed in a crash involving five vehicles at 2nd Street and Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the crash about 7:30 p.m.

The man riding the bike was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three people from the cars were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Several of blocks of Massachusetts Avenue were closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.