Ben's Chili Bowl's half-smokes and chili coming to Giant Food stores

Fans of D.C.'s iconic Ben's Chili Bowl can soon get their favorite chili and half-smokes at Giant grocery stores throughout the region.

Giant Food announced Wednesday it will start selling the items in stores throughout D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware starting Friday.

Ben’s Chili Bowl's original and spicy half-smokes, chili con carne, turkey chili and even the restaurant's secret chili sauce that cannot be purchased anywhere else will be in the prepared food sections and hot bars, Giant said in a release.

The treasured greasy spoon on U Street NW has been a staple in D.C. for more than 64 years, serving up half-smoke sausages smothered in chili to locals, celebrities and dignitaries alike.

“We’ve been blessed to serve our beloved DMV community for nearly 65 years, and in all that time we never expected to sell our products at the retail level,” Virginia Ali, co-founder of Ben’s Chili Bowl, said in the release. “When we first met the wonderful team at Giant, we realized that it would be a perfect fit because we all share the same values, including our deep dedication to serving our community. I only wish Ben was still here with us because he would be so proud!”