Be aware of road closures for the Cherry Blossom 5K & 10-Miler this weekend. Here's the list

Road closures will be in effect this weekend (April 6-7) for the Cherry Blossom 5K and 10-Mile Run, officials say.

Road closures for Saturday:

The Cherry Blossom 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, April 6.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency: No Parking from 4 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, D.C. police said:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency: No Parking from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to D Street SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Virginia Avenue SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street SW

The following streets will be closed to traffic from about 4 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

The following streets will be closed to traffic from about 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to Virginia Avenue SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Virginia Avenue SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue SW

C Street from 2nd Street to 6th Street SW

Road closures for Sunday:

The Cherry Blossom 10-Mile Run is Sunday, April 7.

The following streets will be closed to traffic from about 6 a.m. to noon Sunday, the National Park Service announced:

Memorial Bridge

Memorial Circle

Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue

Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to Inlet Bridge

West Basin Drive

East Basin Drive

East Potomac Park

West Potomac Park

Hains Point

15th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue

17th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue

Independence Ave from 14th Street to 23rd Street

Jefferson Drive from 14th to 15th Street

Madison Drive from 14th to 15th Street

Raoul Wallenberg Place

Maine Avenue from 395/695 to East Basin Drive

Access to Arlington National Cemetery will remain available from Route 110.

Didn't want to drive, anyway? You're in luck: Metrorail will open at 5 a.m. (two hours early) this Sunday to help runners and spectators get to the race, which starts from the grounds of the Washington Monument.

Some road closures will also be in effect Saturday for the Credit Union Cherry Blossom 5K Run/Walk.

The Cherry Blossom 10-Miler has historically attracted more than 17,000 runners, according to WMATA. The event, also known as “The Runner’s Rite of Spring,” is celebrating its 51st anniversary this year.

It's been making headlines for this year's mascot honoring Stumpy, the resilient little cherry tree that has bloomed for the final time on the National Mall.

