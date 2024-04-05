Be aware of road closures for the Cherry Blossom 5K & 10-Miler this weekend. Here's the list

Road closures will be in effect this weekend (April 6-7) for the Cherry Blossom 5K and 10-Mile Run, officials say.
Road closures for Saturday:
The Cherry Blossom 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, April 6.
The following streets will be posted as Emergency: No Parking from 4 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, D.C. police said:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street NW
- 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
The following streets will be posted as Emergency: No Parking from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street NW
- 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to D Street SW
- Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street SW
- 4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Virginia Avenue SW
- D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street SW
The following streets will be closed to traffic from about 4 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street NW
- 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- 11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
The following streets will be closed to traffic from about 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street NW
- 9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street NW
- 7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- 6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW
- 3rd Street from C Street, NW to Virginia Avenue SW
- Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street SW
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Virginia Avenue SW
- D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street SW
- 6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue SW
- C Street from 2nd Street to 6th Street SW
Road closures for Sunday:
The Cherry Blossom 10-Mile Run is Sunday, April 7.
The following streets will be closed to traffic from about 6 a.m. to noon Sunday, the National Park Service announced:
- Memorial Bridge
- Memorial Circle
- Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue
- Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to Inlet Bridge
- West Basin Drive
- East Basin Drive
- East Potomac Park
- West Potomac Park
- Hains Point
- 15th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue
- 17th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue
- Independence Ave from 14th Street to 23rd Street
- Jefferson Drive from 14th to 15th Street
- Madison Drive from 14th to 15th Street
- Raoul Wallenberg Place
- Maine Avenue from 395/695 to East Basin Drive
Access to Arlington National Cemetery will remain available from Route 110.
Didn't want to drive, anyway? You're in luck: Metrorail will open at 5 a.m. (two hours early) this Sunday to help runners and spectators get to the race, which starts from the grounds of the Washington Monument.
Some road closures will also be in effect Saturday for the Credit Union Cherry Blossom 5K Run/Walk.
The Cherry Blossom 10-Miler has historically attracted more than 17,000 runners, according to WMATA. The event, also known as “The Runner’s Rite of Spring,” is celebrating its 51st anniversary this year.
It's been making headlines for this year's mascot honoring Stumpy, the resilient little cherry tree that has bloomed for the final time on the National Mall.
