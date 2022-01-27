Baltimore

Baltimore Firefighter Who Survived Deadly Blaze Released From Hospital

Three firefighters died after a home partially collapsed while they were battling a fire

By NBC Washington Staff and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Baltimore firefighter injured while battling a house fire that killed three other firefighters was released from the hospital on Thursday.

The firefighters were responding to a blaze at the three-story rowhome Monday when the four were trapped inside, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Firefighter John McMaster was pulled from the rowhome immediately and taken to the hospital. Dr. Thomas Scalea of Maryland Shock Trauma said McMaster was on life support on Monday.

On Thursday, fellow firefighters stood outside the hospital to greet McMaster as a nurse helped in a wheelchair. Photos from the Baltimore City Fire Department show McMaster hugging his comrades.

Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo died after the fire.

Scalea said Sadler and Lacayo suffered cardiac arrest at the scene and couldn't be resuscitated. “Today, Baltimore has lost three of the bravest among us,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. “Baltimore owes them the deepest gratitude and respect that we can offer anybody.”

This article tagged under:

Baltimorefirefirefighters
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us