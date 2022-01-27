Baltimore Firefighter Who Survived Deadly Blaze Released From Hospital

A Baltimore firefighter injured while battling a house fire that killed three other firefighters was released from the hospital on Thursday.

The firefighters were responding to a blaze at the three-story rowhome Monday when the four were trapped inside, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

Firefighter John McMaster was pulled from the rowhome immediately and taken to the hospital. Dr. Thomas Scalea of Maryland Shock Trauma said McMaster was on life support on Monday.

On Thursday, fellow firefighters stood outside the hospital to greet McMaster as a nurse helped in a wheelchair. Photos from the Baltimore City Fire Department show McMaster hugging his comrades.

A heartfelt moment for #BCFD. FF John McMaster was released from @shocktrauma FF McMaster is truly a #HERO. We will continue to pray for his health & strength as he recovers. pic.twitter.com/h3eOblTwsv — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 27, 2022

Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo died after the fire.

Scalea said Sadler and Lacayo suffered cardiac arrest at the scene and couldn't be resuscitated. “Today, Baltimore has lost three of the bravest among us,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. “Baltimore owes them the deepest gratitude and respect that we can offer anybody.”