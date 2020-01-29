Local
Baltimore

Baltimore County Sheriff’s Employee Indicted on Rape Charge

By The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

court stock courtroom gavel judge
Getty Images

A grand jury has indicted a Baltimore County Sheriff's Office employee on a second-degree rape charge.

Morton Stanley Winkler Jr., 54, was taken into custody Tuesday night, Baltimore County police wrote in a statement. He was later released on his own recognizance.

Winkler was indicted Jan. 22 and the warrant for his arrest was served Tuesday, Maryland court records obtained by news outlets show. Baltimore County police were initially notified of the sexual assault allegation against Winkler in November 2018, the department said.

Local

Virginia 1 hour ago

US Archives Confirms It Won’t Take Steps to Certify ERA

Maryland 48 mins ago

Old Bay Is Now Selling Hot Sauce

The grand jury indictment is sealed, prohibiting details of the case from being released at this time, police said. It's unclear what Winkler's role was at the agency and whether he remains employed there.

It is also unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

This article tagged under:

BaltimoreSHERIFFsexual assault
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us