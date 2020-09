Traffic was backed up for miles on eastbound I-66 near Route 29 in Fairfax County, Virginia, Wednesday evening due to a crash.

The crash briefly shut down all eastbound lanes on I-66 at mile marker 52. One left lane is now getting by.

Drivers can expect severe delays and officials said traffic stretched to more than 3 miles back from the crash.

UPDATE: Crash. I-66 EB before US-29 (Ex 52/Lee Hwy). Fairfax County, VA. 1 left lane open, 3 right lanes blocked. Delays start at VA-234 BUS (Ex 47/Sudley Road), approximately 3.5 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) September 16, 2020

Crash. I-66 EB before US-29 (Ex 52/Lee Hwy). Fairfax County, VA. All travel lanes are blocked. Seek alternate routes. Delays start after VA-234 BUS (Ex 47), approximately 2 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) September 16, 2020

The details of the crash aren't clear at this time.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.