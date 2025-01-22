Pandas

Arrive at the National Zoo in style with commemorative panda Metro cards

The pandas are set to debut at the National Zoo in D.C. on Friday, Jan. 24.

By Taylor Edwards

NBC Universal, Inc.

Take a trip in style to the National Zoo to visit D.C.'s new furry neighbors with Metro's new commemorative giant panda SmarTrip cards.

Bao Li and Qing Bao are set to make their official public debut on Friday, Jan. 24 when the zoo opens at 8 a.m.

Although there are many ways to get to the Zoo, experts know the best way is transit. Now, visitors taking the Metro can leave with a new souvenir to remember their trip by.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is teaming up with the National Zoo to release a new limited-edition SmarTrip card available at select Metro stations starting Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The Smithsonian National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute is collaborating with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to celebrate the pandas' debut on Friday, Jan. 24 by releasing limited-edition SmarTrip cards. The cards feature Bao Li and Qing Bao with colorful bamboo in the background.

The panda SmarTrip cards will be available at the following stations:

  • Woodley Park/Zoo
  • Cleveland Park
  • Dupont Circle
  • Metro Center
  • L'Enfant Plaza

For the best travel tips (and pro tips in general), visit our guide to visiting the new pandas on Friday.

This article tagged under:

PandasWashington DCMetro (WMATA)National ZooMetrorail
