Take a trip in style to the National Zoo to visit D.C.'s new furry neighbors with Metro's new commemorative giant panda SmarTrip cards.

Bao Li and Qing Bao are set to make their official public debut on Friday, Jan. 24 when the zoo opens at 8 a.m.

Although there are many ways to get to the Zoo, experts know the best way is transit. Now, visitors taking the Metro can leave with a new souvenir to remember their trip by.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is teaming up with the National Zoo to release a new limited-edition SmarTrip card available at select Metro stations starting Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The panda SmarTrip cards will be available at the following stations:

Woodley Park/Zoo

Cleveland Park

Dupont Circle

Metro Center

L'Enfant Plaza

For the best travel tips (and pro tips in general), visit our guide to visiting the new pandas on Friday.