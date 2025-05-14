Federal judge orders release of Georgetown scholar detained by ICE

A federal judge has just ordered the release of Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown University professor and postdoctoral scholar who was arrested by immigration authorities in Northern Virginia in March.

U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles said Wednesday Khan Suri has not been accused of or convicted of a crime.

She said the order for his release is in the public interest because it will disrupt the chilling effect his detention has had on protected political speech.

Khan Suri, who has been a postdoc at Georgetown for the past three years, was accused by the Department of Homeland Security of “actively spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media.”

Masked agents arrested Khan Suri, outside his home in Arlington, Virginia, on March 19. The agents identified themselves as being with the Department of Homeland Security and told him the government had revoked his visa.

The Trump administration said it quickly moved Khan Suri from a facility in Farmville, Virginia, because of overcrowding to a detention center in Louisiana and then Texas.

Earlier this month, attorneys for the U.S. argued to move Khan Suri's deportation case from Virginia to Texas. Giles denied their request and said she has jurisdiction over the habeas petition challenging his detainment.

More than a hundred students and faculty filled Georgetown University's Red Square, demanding the release of their teacher and colleague Badar Khan Suri. News4s's Drew Wilder explains the details.

Khan Suri's attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union told the judge that once in Texas, Khan Suri slept on the floor of an overcrowded detention center for at the least the first few weeks. However, they said, he now has his own cell in Texas.

Khan Suri’s attorneys said the real reason he was moved to Texas was to bring the case before a more conservative judge. The attorney, Vishal Agraharkar, accused the government of what’s often called “forum shopping.”

NBC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.