Armed suspect fleeing traffic stop causes lockdown at Navy Yard apartment

Social media videos and photos show officers searching for an armed suspect at an apartment building in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood on Tuesday.

The posts show a group of officers surrounding the apartment and a police helicopter searching from the sky.

“You live here, and you think that it's somewhere that you can be safe,” Resident Melat Kanja said. “I wasn't here, but it was still scary news.”

The Illume apartment on New Jersey Ave. SE told residents in an email to shelter in place and lock their doors.

The police chase started with the traffic stop of a car connected to a shooting in November, police said. Officers tried to pull it over and the guy took off.

Resident Jim Wilcox said he saw the man running into his building,

“I saw this guy running and then I saw police behind him, and he was like running up my way,” Wilcox said. “So, I kind of quickly ran, you know, across the street.”

He’s lived in the area for two years and said seeing the chase makes him want to move.

“My lease renewal is coming up and I'm already talking to the roommate,” he said. “So, we'll see. I don't know, Virginia a little bit safer.”

Resident Emma Monfroy appeared to be less concerned.

“It's not the building's fault that someone came and ran in here. It's just what happened today,” Monfroy said.

Hours later, a black vehicle was towed away. The apartment’s building management lifted the shelter in place.

“I mean, there's some crime in the area, but in general it's just kind of a shocking thing to see,” Monfroy said. “We're used to feeling pretty safe in our secluded little area, and it happens."

No serious injuries were reported.

Police continue to search for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.