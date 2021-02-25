Armed Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting

A Virginia sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man armed with a gun Thursday morning.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check on a man who lives in the 12000 block of Horseshoe Drive about 9:40 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Donald Francis Hairston, 44, in an agitated state, according to the sheriff's office. Hairston quickly ran indoors and barricaded himself inside the house as deputies attempted to communicate with him to deescalate the situation.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Despite their efforts, Hairston came out of the house armed with a gun and fired it, the sheriff's office said. He then pointed it at the deputies.

A deputy shot Hairston, who died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Hairston’s body will be taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for an examination and autopsy.

Nobody else was injured during the incident.

The Virginia State Police Bureau is investigating.