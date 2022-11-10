Antisemitic Flyers Found in DC's Kalorama Neighborhood

Many residents of D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood woke to find hatred on their doorsteps Thursday morning, and it wasn’t the first time the neighborhood was targeted for the distribution of crudely made antisemitic flyers.

Security video shows a man with a backpack calmly dropping what appear to be folded pieces of paper onto doorsteps in the neighborhood in Northwest D.C. about 7 a.m.

The flyers were filled with anti-Jewish conspiracy theories – hurtful and intimidating, said Gregg Busch, who is Jewish.

“It was pretty horrifying,” he said. “It concerns me more than ever. It’s something that keeps coming up all the time in media and news articles.”

Anyone who receives one of the flyers should contact D.C. police to report it so it can be logged as a hate/bias incident and reviewed for prosecution.

Antisemitic flyers recently were distributed in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and also have been found in several D.C.-area neighborhoods in recent years.

“Why create more hate than that’s already out there?” Busch said. “And that’s what that does.”

Kalorama residents said they found similar flyers on their doorsteps around the same time last year.

The Anti-Defamation League says 63% of hate crimes in the U.S. involving religion are fueled by antisemitism.