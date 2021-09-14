Anne Arundel County Police Car's Shattered Windshield Not Believed to Be Result of Gunfire

The shattered rear windshield of a police car does not appear to be the result of gunfire after a report of a teen with a gun in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Monday morning, police said.

About 9:30 a.m., several police officers and detectives responded to a 911 call from a woman who reported seeing a teenager carrying a revolver with a wooden handle who said he was shooting animals in Cape St. Claire.

An officer parked in his car on the perimeter of the scene heard a loud pop when his windshield shattered but did not see anyone around, police said.

Police searched the area and found an 18-year-old man who said he was shooting a pellet gun in the woods and had spoken to the woman who called 911. Detectives confirmed the gun was a pellet gun, police said. No charges were filed.

Detectives are investigating what caused the rear windshield of the police car to shatter, police said.

The incident prompted police to advise residents to shelter-in-place for hours. Police tweeted the all-clear about 1:30 p.m., saying there was no threat to the public.

The scene was near Cape St. Claire Elementary School. Broadneck High School and Cape St. Claire Elementary sheltered in place, Anne Arundel County Public Schools said. No one was allowed in or out of either school while they sheltered in place.