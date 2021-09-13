Anne Arundel County

Shots Fired at Police Car in Anne Arundel County; Residents Told to Shelter in Place

By NBCWashington Staff

Anne Arundel County police at shooting scene
NBCWashington

Police asked residents in an Anne Arundel County, Maryland, neighborhood to shelter in place after someone shot at a police car Monday morning.

Police said they received reports of an armed person in the Cape St. Claire area a few miles from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

When officers arrived at Hilltop Drive and Blue Ridge Drive about 9:30 a.m., someone shot at a cruiser, police said. No officers were injured.

Police are searching for the shooter. They said the scene is not secure. A large police presence, including SWAT, is in the area.

The shooting scene is near Cape St. Claire Elementary School. News4 is reaching out to the school.

Stay with NBCWashington for developments in this breaking story.

