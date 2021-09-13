Shots Fired at Police Car in Anne Arundel County; Residents Told to Shelter in Place

Police asked residents in an Anne Arundel County, Maryland, neighborhood to shelter in place after someone shot at a police car Monday morning.

Police said they received reports of an armed person in the Cape St. Claire area a few miles from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

When officers arrived at Hilltop Drive and Blue Ridge Drive about 9:30 a.m., someone shot at a cruiser, police said. No officers were injured.

Police are searching for the shooter. They said the scene is not secure. A large police presence, including SWAT, is in the area.

The shooting scene is near Cape St. Claire Elementary School. News4 is reaching out to the school.

