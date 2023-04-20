American University Students Armed With Narcan in Fight Against Overdoses

Students at American University are arming themselves with a critical weapon in the fight against deadly overdoses.

A Narcan giveaway and training effort was held on campus Thursday.

“It’s a painful experience, an experience I carry with me often, right,” said graduate student Adam Ropizar, lost his partner Austin Codorniu to a fentanyl overdose. “Austin was a very critical part of my life.”

Codorniu died when he was just 17.

“For me, that just opened my eyes to an entire new world of: How are we changing this?” Ropizar said. “What are we doing so that other people don’t have to lose their friends, their families, their partners?”

Student groups teamed with D.C.’s Ward 3 & 4 Prevention Center to distribute more than 1,000 Narcan kits. The nasal spray can reverse an opioid overdose.

“Normally, one dose up the nostril just like using your sinus spray will bring them back to life,” said Nadine Parker of Ward 3&4 DC Prevention Center.

Earlier this month, paramedics were called for an overdose in a dormitory on the AU campus, prompting a petition drive to make Narcan available to students.

“Fentanyl is everywhere,” graduate student Thomas Cortez said. “Opioids are everywhere. And it’s touching every part of our daily lives. Very recently, AU had somebody overdose on our campus in a dorm. This is touching everywhere, and we can’t pretend that it’s not.”

Having Narcan on hand can easily help save a life.

Students were taught how to use the spray and got Narcan kits as well as fentanyl test strips. They plan to carry them with them wherever they go.

“I have a purse, so it will be going in there, but I think a lot of people think it can’t possibly happen to me,” student Laura Frantz said. “It might happen to someone else, but it won’t happen to me. And it might.”

There is a citywide push to get Narcan in the hands of anyone who wants it. Text “LiveLongDC” to 888-811 to receive information.