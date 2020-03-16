DC

American University Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Brianna Crummy

WASHINGTON – AUGUST 15: The Glover Gate of American University is seen August 15, 2006 in Washington, DC. According to the school’s web site, more than 5,000 students were enrolled in undergraduate degree programs, and approximately 3,400 were enrolled in graduate degree programs in the fall of 2005. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

American University announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday. The medical director of the student health center said in a university email that a student tested positive after traveling in the U.S. 

The patient, who lives on campus, returned to the university last week with symptoms. The director said the student contacted the university’s health center and was put in self-isolation in an on-campus housing arrangement. The student’s previous room and nearby areas were sanitized.

The D.C. Department of Health completed an investigation and determined that there were no close contacts on the campus, according to the director’s email. 

This confirmed case comes after the university moved all classes online for the remainder of the semester. Students were advised to move off campus by March 23 as the school tries to control the spread of the coronavirus. 

