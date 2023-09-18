Alexandria school zone speed cameras begin issuing tickets to keep kids safe

Speed cameras near four schools in Alexandria, Virginia, began issuing tickets on Monday.

The new speed cameras will issue fines up to $100 to drivers speeding in the school zones. The goal is to slow drivers down so kids can get to school safely.

“I think it's good because there's a lot of people, they don't respect the school buses or kids,” a resident said.

The new cameras use radar technology to capture violations, but an officer will validate a violation before it is sent to drivers in the mail, according to a previous release from the city of Alexandria.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The school zones will be marked with flashing signs to signify the speed limit is 15 mph. Drivers will only receive tickets if they go over 11 mph.

Crash history, traffic volume, vehicle speed and number of students were considered when selecting the speed camera locations.

School zone crashes are up significantly from last year in Alexandria. In 2022, there were eight crashes and six injuries from January to September. In 2023, so far there have been 21 crashes and five injuries, according to data from Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

“I almost got killed by the drivers before,” a child said.

News4 asked one resident if the cameras would make a difference.

"It might lessen it a little bit. But unfortunately, it depends on the person,” a resident said.

The speed cameras are near the following Alexandria City Public Schools:

Francis C. Hammond Middle School (Seminary Road, between Kenmore Avenue and North Jordan Street)

John Adams Elementary School (North Beauregard Street, between North Highview Lane and Reading Avenue)

Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School (North Beauregard Street, between North Highview Lane and Reading Avenue)

George Washington Middle School (Mount Vernon Avenue, between Braddock Road and Luray Avenue)

A map shows where the new school zone cameras are located in Alexandria.

Drivers had a month-long grace period to adjust to the new cameras. That period started on the first day of school and ended on Monday, Sept. 18.

At the end of the 2022 school year, the city of Alexandria issued over 3,500 warning tickets to drivers during a two-week period.