Alexandria officers shoot, kill man in apartment complex in Seminary Hill

Police shot and killed a man in an apartment complex in Alexandria, Virginia late Monday night, the Alexandria Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call saying that a person was in mental distress and had a gun at 5101 Maris Ave., an apartment complex just off Van Dorn Street, about 10:45 p.m.

Officers found the man in the front stairwell of the apartment building, then officers opened fire, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately released.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The regional Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, including whether the man exchanged gunfire with officers.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.