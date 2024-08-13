Virginia

Alexandria officers shoot, kill man in apartment complex in Seminary Hill

Alexandria police say officers responded to a call about a man in mental distress who had a gun

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police shot and killed a man in an apartment complex in Alexandria, Virginia late Monday night, the Alexandria Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call saying that a person was in mental distress and had a gun at 5101 Maris Ave., an apartment complex just off Van Dorn Street, about 10:45 p.m.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Officers found the man in the front stairwell of the apartment building, then officers opened fire, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately released.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The regional Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, including whether the man exchanged gunfire with officers.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

Maryland 21 hours ago

‘Despicable': Antisemitic graffiti found outside Bethesda Elementary School

Northern Virginia 11 hours ago

‘Worried': Northern Virginia nurse and mom missing since July 31

This article tagged under:

VirginiaAlexandriaShootings
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us