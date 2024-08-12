Maryland

‘Despicable': Antisemitic graffiti found outside Bethesda Elementary School

Community members came together Sunday morning to help clean off the graffiti on the school sign and around the school.

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Antisemitic graffiti was found near Bethesda Elementary School in Maryland on Sunday, according to Montgomery County police.

The Bethesda Central Farm Market takes place at the school every Sunday. Families who came out to enjoy the year-round farmers market noticed the vulgar graffiti outside the school as they walked up to the school on Aug. 11.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

In addition to the graffiti along the school's sign, there was also graffiti on the sidewalk.

“To have such graphic, hateful speech at that particular location is despicable,” Guila Franklin Siegal, chief operating officer of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Montgomery County police were called to the school about reports of vandalism and hate speech plastered around the property.

The incident happened overnight into Sunday, according to police. The person or people responsible for the incident spray-painted antisemitic phrases in the school's parking lot and at a nearby building.

Community members came together to scrub away the graffiti from the school sign and other areas around the school on Sunday morning.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Virginia 3 hours ago

Stafford High's ‘EPIC' center kicks off with new school year

Maryland 5 hours ago

House explosion in Maryland kills 2 and damages nearby homes

“Unfortunately, we have seen skyrocketing in anti-semitism nationally and locally,” Franklin Siegal said.

Franklin Siegal said in a statement that with school starting in two weeks and Jewish High Holidays coming up, local leaders and law enforcement should “make it clear that hateful ideologies of any kind have no place in our communities.”

Police are still investigating this incident.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

MarylandMontgomery CountyMontgomery County Police
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us