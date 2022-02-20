Activists to Rally in DC in Support of Ukraine

Activists from across the United States are set to gather at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sunday in support of Ukraine.

Russia has amassed troops along its border with Ukraine, and fears of an invasion are growing.

The rally is set for 2 p.m., then about 4 p.m. demonstrators plan to march to the White House. More than 300 attendees are expected, United Help Ukraine said.

United Help Ukraine said they’re demanding “an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine and the occupation of Crimea,” the release of prisoners, according to a press release. They also want President Joe Biden to put economic sanctions on Russia.

Rally organizer Yaro Helmen told News4 that his friends and family living in Ukraine have no plans on evacuating.

“This is their home. This is our homeland and they are there to defend it, whether it’s with pots and pans or weapons,” Helman said. “[They are] doing absolutely everything in their power to stand up for Ukraine’s sovereignty and democracy, because there is nowhere for them to step back to.”