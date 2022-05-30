AC at DC Detention Facility Hasn't Been Working For Days, Man Says

Javon walked out of Central Cell Block this evening dehydrated, his skin as dry as paper.

His jaw is wired shut.

He says it was broken, and his wrist injured, after police were called for an incident at his home that ended in his arrest.

He was brought to Central Cell Block from the emergency room Saturday. Javon describes the inside of the facility, underneath D.C. Superior Court, as airless and sweltering.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He says the stainless steel bed in his cell burned his skin.

He was in pain, could barely breathe, and could not eat the sandwich offered him because of his injured jaw, Javon says.

The post-arrest detention facility underneath D.C. Superior Court has been without air-conditioning and ventilation since at least Saturday, News4 has learned.

On Monday, Javon says he was told he was being released without being charged, and without a hearing.

Taylar Nuevelle, founder of Who Speaks for Me, advocates for the closing of Central Cell Block, known as CCB.

"It's out of date, it's antiquated, it's a place that can be closed down. We have eight precincts in this city and there is no reason why we can't hold people there," Nuevelle said.

During a heatwave last July, Central Cell Block was without air conditioning for more than four days.