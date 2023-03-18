Abducted Pennsylvania Sisters Still Missing After Three Years

The search for two missing Pennsylvania girls reached the three-year mark Friday.

The sisters, Hannah Lee and Skye Rex, were only 7 and 5 years old when police say they were abducted by their noncustodial mother, Lashada Lee, in March 2020, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

She allegedly fled with the girls after the father, John Rex, was granted full custody of both girls. Lee and the girls have not been seen since.

Lee and the girls may now be in the area of Washington, D.C., and Maryland according to investigators, and police are asking for the public's help in locating the girls.

“While we ask people to pay close attention to the new images of the girls, I want to remind everyone to focus on their mom,” said Angeline Hartmann, communications director at NCMEC. “Lashada Lee is likely hiding in plain sight and may be spotted out and about, with or without the girls.”

Lee, a black-haired woman with brown eyes, now has two felony charges of custodial interference.

NCMEC created forensic-made, age-progression photos of what the sisters might look like today.