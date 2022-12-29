A Science Project Designed by High School Students in Fairfax County is Now in Outer Space

It's a big day for students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, Virginia: A science project they designed is now in outer space.

A satellite built by the young scholars launched from the International Space Station early Thursday morning.

The students there are familiar with the mantra "shoot for the stars," and the ones who are part of the space program are constantly brainstorming ways to advance scientific research into the cosmos.

Their latest project builds on the thinking of former TJHS students.

"What they initially wanted to do was send up a little radio module and test whether that works," said Nikhil K., the project manager for "TJ Reverb."

Current students decided to expand upon that question. Their mission allows them to create an improved satellite radio.

The hope is that the students will be able to communicate with the space station while the device is in outer space.

"Because the radio communicates with a satellite constellation instead of a ground station, we can draw a lot less power than more traditional radios," said Alan H., another student who worked on the project.

The radio they designed and built launched from the ISS on Thursday morning. Their curiosity and dedication has led to NASA partnerships and grants, not to mention an unforgettable experience.

"The fact that we're a high school making [the satellite] and sending it into space, is motivational not just for us but for other high schoolers around the country, other groups that are trying to reach this point," said Kareem J., electronics lead for the project.

And it's just the beginning of the program, which already has its sights set on the next space mission -- and training the next generation of engineers.

"We've really kind of tried to put together a program," said Kristen Kucko, robotics lab director at the school. "So that way high school students can have this opportunity to experience what it's like to work in the aerospace industry before ever getting into the aerospace industry."