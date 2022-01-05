‘A Lot of Work Left': Robert Contee Reflects on First Year as DC Police Chief

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee reflected on his first year leading the city's police force, and discussed the record increase in homicides, in an interview only on News4.

More people died of homicide in D.C. in 2021 than in any year since 2003.

"We ended the year with 226 homicides, and, as I’ve said all of last year, one homicide is one too many homicides in any community. Especially, if it's one of your loved ones. The year prior to that, 198 homicides. That’s a lot of people behind just the number," Contee said. "I want the public to know we're doing everything we possibly can to bring these cases to closure."

Contee said he plans to work more closely with federal partners and expand intelligence gathering as ways to curb the violence.

"[The homicide rate] is something that I'm not proud of and it just speaks to the fact that we have a lot of work left to do in this city and it's not just the law enforcement, it's an entire ecosystem. It's an entire community," he said.

While he isn't proud of the high number of homicides, the chief lauded his efforts at recovering illegal guns and police training.

But Contee said his proudest moment in the past year was his department's response to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Absolutely. What would we be doing if they hadn’t been there that day? Had they not responded, you know, where would we be today?" Contee said. "As much as that was a sore spot or a painful spot for our country, in the same breath, it was also a great sense of pride for how the Metropolitan Police Department officers responded."

Contee was on the call when the Capitol Police chief asked the White House for the National Guard's assistance.

"I don’t know if it was intentional delay from the White House. I know who I was on call with and I know the response was not immediate," he said. "The Capitol was under attack and we had to respond to that."

Thursday marks the first anniversary of that pivotal moment in history. Contee said his department will be ready for any demonstrations on the anniversary, but he has not yet requested assistance from outside police agencies or the National Guard.