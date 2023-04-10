A Look at Bills Passed in the Maryland General Assembly

The Maryland General Assembly is wrapping up its 90-day legislative session at midnight Monday.

Here's a look at some of the legislation that lawmakers passed:

Abortion in Maryland:

Lawmakers approved a constitutional amendment that will go on the ballot next year to enshrine the right to abortion in the Maryland Constitution. Lawmakers passed legislation to protect patients and providers from criminal, civil and administrative penalties relating to abortion bans or restrictions in other states. They approved a separate data-privacy bill to protect medical and insurance records on reproductive health in electronic health information exchanges that can be shared across state lines. Legislators also passed a bill to ensure public colleges and universities in Maryland have a plan for student access near campuses to birth control, including emergency contraception and abortion pills.

Budget in Maryland:

Lawmakers approved a $62.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year. The General Assembly decided to put aside $900 million to help pay costs in future years of a sweeping education reform law known as the Blueprint for Maryland's Future. That's on top of $8.7 billion set aside for pre-K-12 funding in the next fiscal year. The state will have about $2.85 billion in reserves, including about $2.5 billion in the rainy day fund and a balance of $351 million in the general fund.

Cannabis in Maryland:

Lawmakers decided licensing and tax rates needed to open a recreational marijuana market on July 1, after voters approved a constitutional amendment in November. Medical cannabis stores will be able to get a dual license to sell recreational marijuana, and there will be additional licenses made available with an emphasis on equity concerns. The tax will be 9%. Adults 21 and over will be able to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis and two marijuana plants.

Clean Trucks in Maryland:

Maryland will set requirements for vehicle manufacturers to sell a rising annual percentage of zero-emission vehicles like electric trucks, delivery vans and school buses in the state beginning in model year 2027.

Clergy Abuse Lawsuits in Maryland:

Lawmakers passed a measure to end the state’s statute of limitations for when civil lawsuits can be filed against public and private institutions related to child sexual abuse.

Gender-Affirming Treatment in Maryland:

The state will expand procedures relating to gender-affirming care that are covered by the state’s Medicaid program. Coverage will expand to cover procedures that include hair alteration, voice modification surgery and therapy, alterations to the abdomen, trunk, face and neck, and fertility preservation services. Revisions and reversals of prior treatments also would be covered.

988 Crisis Prevention in Maryland:

Lawmakers passed a measure to set aside $12 million in 2025 to fund the 988 suicide and crisis prevention hotline.

Mail-In Ballots in Maryland:

Maryland will begin processing mail-in ballots during elections eight business days before the start of early voting, though some smaller jurisdictions can get a waiver. The state’s primary will be moved from April to the second Tuesday in May in 2024.

Minimum Wage in Maryland:

Maryland will speed up its scheduled increase of the minimum wage to $15 an hour to take effect in January, rather than waiting until 2025 under previous law.

Police Reform Prosecutions in Maryland:

The Maryland Attorney General will have independent authority to bring criminal charges against police officers after investigating deaths when officers are involved.

Tax Credits in Maryland:

The General Assembly passed the governor's expansion of tax credits that had been set to expire for low-income residents. The legislation will make permanent an expansion of the state’s earned income tax credit approved in 2021 for tax years through 2022. The measure also will expand the state’s child tax credit.

Telehealth in Maryland:

Coverage of telehealth will be extended to June 30, 2025 by the Maryland Medical Assistance Program and certain insurers, nonprofit health services plans and health maintenance organizations.