‘A great guy': Volunteer firefighter mourned after Sterling house explosion tragedy

A Virginia community continues to mourn a volunteer firefighter killed in a house explosion Friday that also injured 13 others.

Trevor Brown, 45, a father of three, died in a catastrophic explosion that destroyed a home in Sterling shortly after a large propane tank was found leaking, Loudoun County fire officials said.

Four firefighters who were injured in the blast remained in the hospital on Monday, officials said. The occupants of the home got out before the blast, but sustained minor injuries, fire officials said.

“We had firefighters in that house when it exploded. There were multiple firefighters, at least two, that called the mayday were inside that house when this house exploded,” Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Chief Keith Johnson said.

Some firefighters severely injured were not in the home when it exploded, Johnson said.

Brown was a member of Sterling’s volunteer fire company.

The tragedy spurred an outpouring of support. There was even a call from fire officials in Belize to ensure Loudoun first responders knew that they are in people’s thoughts and prayers.

A firefighting company in Belize sent their regards, along with many fire departments in Northern Virginia and even Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“We do this because this is our calling,” Sterling Volunteer Fire Company Chief David Short said. “We obviously don't do it for money. We don't do it for any reason other than just to serve the community.”

Short said he’s not used to asking for things but wanted the community to know that their shows of support are meaningful. He welcomed donations and requested privacy for Brown’s family.

“He was a great guy. He was one of those middle guys in the company that you depend on day in and day out and he delivered,” Short said. “His loss is going to be felt by the entire company and the community.”

Funeral planning is underway, and officials say they will release details to the public once they’re ready.

The Loudoun First Responders Foundation is collecting donations for Brown’s family and the injured first responders.

People who want to donate money or goods, or send well-wishes, can find information on the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page.