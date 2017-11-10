Woman's Body Found Behind Maryland Shopping Center

A woman’s body was found behind a shopping center in Montgomery County, Maryland, Friday afternoon.
Authorities received a 911 call about 3:30 p.m. about an unresponsive person behind a business at University Boulevard East and Elkin Street in Wheaton, police said.
First responders found a deceased woman’s body next to a dumpster behind a CVS.
It's a busy area where people often cut through to get to a large apartment complex.
The scene is two blocks from where a missing woman was last seen Tuesday just after midnight.
An autopsy will be performed by the chief medical examiner’s office in Baltimore.
