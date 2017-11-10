Woman's Body Found Behind Maryland Shopping Center - NBC4 Washington
OLY-DC

Woman's Body Found Behind Maryland Shopping Center

By Jackie Bensen

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman's Body Found Behind Maryland Shopping Center
    Getty Images

    A woman’s body was found behind a shopping center in Montgomery County, Maryland, Friday afternoon.

    Authorities received a 911 call about 3:30 p.m. about an unresponsive person behind a business at University Boulevard East and Elkin Street in Wheaton, police said.

    First responders found a deceased woman’s body next to a dumpster behind a CVS.

    It's a busy area where people often cut through to get to a large apartment complex. 

    The scene is two blocks from where a missing woman was last seen Tuesday just after midnight.

    An autopsy will be performed by the chief medical examiner’s office in Baltimore.

    Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices