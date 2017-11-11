A woman's body was found near a dumpster in Montgomery County while police were looking for a missing person. News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

A body found behind a shopping center in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been identified as a woman who went missing in the area, police say -- and a coworker she had been in a relationship with is charged with her murder.

Dania Mendez de Guerra's husband reported her missing Monday after she didn't come home from working the night shift at a KFC restaurant on University Boulevard West in Wheaton, police said.

Through their missing person investigation, police said they found out de Guerra was in a relationship with a coworker, 47-year-old Elmer Marilan Campos-Martinez.

On Friday, authorities received a 911 call about 3:30 p.m. about an unresponsive person behind a business at University Boulevard East and Elkin Street in Wheaton, police said.

First responders found de Guerra's body next to a dumpster behind a CVS.

De Guerra's cell phone and purse were missing and there appeared to be trauma to her body, police said.

A medical examiner ruled her death was a homicide by "multiple blunt force trauma and asphyxia."

After de Guerra's body was found, detectives interviewed Campos-Martinez, who admitted he was in a relationship with her and he and de Guerra were working at the KFC the night of Nov. 5, according to police.

Police said Campos-Martinez confessed that he and de Guerra got into an argument outside after work and de Guerra was upset with him and wanted to end the relationship. Campos-Martinez said he punched her three times and pushed her to the ground, where she hit her head, police said. He said de Guerra appeared unresponsive and he then took her purse and cell phone, fled the area in a taxi and threw out her stuff in a dumpster, police said.

Campos-Martinez was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He remains in jail on a no bond status.