Woman, 3-Year-Old Daughter Reported Missing in Va.

Fairfax County police are searching for a woman and her 3-year-old daughter who have been missing for two days.

Gail Ferro, 27, and her daughter, Maya Ferro, were last seen at their home on the 2900 block of Strathmeade Street in the Falls Church area. Police say no one has seen or heard from them since about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe Gail Ferro may be traveling in a blue 2012 Toyota Highlander with Virginia plates VJG-2156.

Gail Ferro is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hai and blue eyes. She may be in need of medical attention, police say.

Maya Ferro has blonde hair. blue eyes and weighs between 30 and 40 pounds.

If you have information that can help police, call 911.