A man was found dead after a fire engulfed a mobile home in Charles County, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road about 5:40 a.m. When they arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames.

A man, who has not been identified, was found inside the home, fire officials say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.