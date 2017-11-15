2 Critically Injured in Temple Hills House Fire

Two people were critically injured in a house fire in Temple Hills Wednesday afternoon, fire officials say.

A woman called 911 about 12:30 p.m. to report that two people were trapped inside a burning home on the 5200 block of Lorraine Drive.

Before firefighters arrived, two people in the area tried to enter the home to rescue the people inside, but the heat and smoke forced them to turn around, fire officials say.

Firefighters were able to rescue the trapped residents and both were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the victims is a 60-year-old woman, fire officials say.

Two firefighters were also taken to the Burn Unit with burns to their ears. They are expected to be OK.

