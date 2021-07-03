75% of Maryland Residents Receive At Least One Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Saturday that 75% of Maryland residents received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine before the Fourth of July holiday, a milestone he said outpaced the nation.

“President Biden set a national goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by the Fourth of July. Maryland set an ambitious goal of reaching that milestone by Memorial Day, and we did exactly that,” Hogan said. “Now, with the help of our $2 million vaccine lottery, we have vaccinated 75% of adults by the Fourth of July—outpacing the nation and many other states.”

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A media release said the data came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also advised unvaccinated residents that Saturday is the last day to get the shot and still be eligible for the state’s grand prize drawing in its $2 million Vax Cash Promotion.

“We are committed to leaving no arm behind,” Hogan said.