74-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck and Killed in McLean: Police

A 74-year-old man died after being struck by a car Thursday night in McLean, Virginia, Fairfax County police said.

The man was Filadelfo Ramos Márquez, of Annadale. He’s the 14th pedestrian killed this year in Fairfax County, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to a preliminary investigation, at about 9 p.m., Ramos Márquez was crossing Chain Bridge Road, near Tysons Boulevard, when he was struck by a 2010 Toyota Camry heading south.

Ramos Márquez was not at a crosswalk, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Officers are on scene of fatal pedestrian crash in 1900 blk of Chain Bridge Rd in McLean. The pedestrian, adult man, was taken to hospital & succumbed to his injuries. Vehicle remained on scene. SB Chain Bridge is closed between International Dr & Tysons Blvd. Avoid area. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/3Fblb5A3Gu — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 31, 2021

The driver remained at the scene, police said. Speed and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.

It was not immediately clear if the driver would face any charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-280-0543.