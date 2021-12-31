Pedestrian crash

74-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck and Killed in McLean: Police

The man was Filadelfo Ramos Márquez, of Annadale. He’s the 14th pedestrian killed this year in the county, police said

By Clara Garcia

A 74-year-old man died after being struck by a car Thursday night in McLean, Virginia, Fairfax County police said.

The man was Filadelfo Ramos Márquez, of Annadale. He’s the 14th pedestrian killed this year in Fairfax County, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, at about 9 p.m., Ramos Márquez was crossing Chain Bridge Road, near Tysons Boulevard, when he was struck by a 2010 Toyota Camry heading south.

Ramos Márquez was not at a crosswalk, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver remained at the scene, police said. Speed and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.

It was not immediately clear if the driver would face any charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-280-0543.

