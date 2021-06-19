7 last minute Father's Day gifts for DMV sports fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It's Father's Day weekend, and if you haven't had time to get your dad a gift, you still have a chance to come in with a killer present.

There's a good chance your dad is the reason you got into sports in the first place, so why not get him something centered around his favorite team? Here are a few last-minute ideas for D.C. sports fans.

Four-team coffee mug

Maybe your dad loves all four teams equally, and if so, this is the perfect gift. This coffee mug has every logo in one illustration and you'd be hard-pressed to find something more unique.

Washington Football Team summer pack

Everyone loves a good gift box, and this has everything you'd want as a Washington Football Team fan. Koozies, beach towels, car magnets, a team flag. What else could you want?

Nationals two-pack of lawn chairs

Every dad likes a good way to sit outside, and this is a way for both of you to do it together. Throw in the Nats logo at the top of the chair, and it's the perfect gift.

Alex Ovechkin alternate jersey

If by the off chance your dad doesn't have an Ovechkin jersey by now, getting him the alternate from this season is a great call.

Custom Wizards coffee mug

Another idea for those coffee-drinking dads and this time for the hoops fans as well. This is a clean-looking mug with the option to put your dad's name on the front under the Wizards' logo. No-brainer.

Maryland golf headcovers

The best gifts are things you'd never buy yourself, but you'd still enjoy them. Every golfer likes a new set of headcovers, and if your dad is a Maryland fan/alum, this is the way to make him happy on Father's Day.

Georgetown heritage banner

You'll have a hard time finding a sports fan who doesn't like these heritage banners, illustrating the history of their team's logo through the years. Georgetown alumni and fans are very proud of their history, so it's likely you won't miss if you get one for your dad.