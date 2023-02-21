Washington DC

7 Injured, 3 Critically, in Crash Outside National Zoo in DC: Officials

All lanes between Devonshire Place and Cathedral Avenue NW are blocked in both directions, authorities said

By Sophia Barnes

DC Fire and EMS

Seven people were taken to hospitals, including three with critical injuries, after multiple cars crashed Tuesday on Connecticut Avenue NW outside the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., officials said.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision about 7:51 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

All lanes between Devonshire Place and Cathedral Avenue NW are blocked in both directions, and delays are building, officials said. Metro said the L2 bus that runs along Connecticut Avenue may experience delays.

The crash left wreckage strewn along Connecticut Avenue near a crosswalk leading to the zoo's main entrance, fire department photos show. A gray sedan with a crumpled front end was resting near a larger silver vehicle.

Some crash victims were extricated from their vehicles, officials said.

