Multi-Car Collision, Fiery Crash Snarl Beltway Traffic in Montgomery County: Officials

Traffic is backed up on the Capital Beltway (Interstate 495) in Montgomery County Tuesday morning after a multi-car collision and a fiery crash that sent someone to the hospital, officials said.

Four or five vehicles were involved in a crash on the Outer Loop near Exit 36, between Old Georgetown Road (MD-187) and Rockville Pike (MD-355) about 5:45 a.m., Montgomery County fire department officials said.

Delays extended more than 8 miles to New Hampshire Avenue (MD-650), the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program said.

Injuries were reported, but it wasn't immediately announced how many people were hurt.

A left lane on-ramp was blocked about 7:15 a.m., but traffic was getting by on the four main lanes, MATOC said.

Earlier, a vehicle went off the road, struck a tree and caught fire along the Beltway’s Inner Loop after Old Georgetown Road near Exit 34 about 5 a.m., Montgomery County fire officials said.

One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Traffic was getting by on two lanes.

