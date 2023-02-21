1 Dead, 1 Injured in Fiery Crash on Beltway Near Bethesda: Officials

A young adult is dead, and another person is injured after a fiery crash along the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

A car crashed into a tree before going up in flames on the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 near Rockville Pike (MD-355) about 5 a.m., Montgomery County fire department spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

The young adult was treated on the scene, but did not survive, Piringer said. Further information about their identity wasn’t immediately released.

Another injured person was pulled from the car and taken to a hospital. They are expected to survive, Piringer said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A second crash involving four or five cars left an unknown number of people injured nearby on the Outer Loop of the Beltway about 5:45 a.m., officials said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.