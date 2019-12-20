Virginia

5-Year-Old Found Walking Alone in the Cold in Alexandria

By NBCWashington Staff

police generic nbcny
News 4 New York

Police are looking for the caretakers of a little girl found walking in subfreezing temperatures early Friday morning.

The 5-year-old was spotted by a woman passing by around 4 a.m., Alexandria Police confirm. She was walking south on the 400 block of Van Dorn Street near a Taco Bell, police say.

The woman kept the girl warm in her car until police arrived.

The child was taken to the Alexandria Police Station, where she is being assisted by child services, police say.

Police have not released a photo or name of the young girl.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaFound Child
