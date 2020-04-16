5 Charged in Spotsylvania Killings of 3, Including 14-Year-Old Boy

Five Philadelphia men have been charged with killing a man, woman and her 14-year-old son last spring in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

The bodies of Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and Kyrrus Ozuna, 14, were found May 29, 2019 on Arlene Acres Drive, southeast of Fredericksburg. The couple's toddler and six-week-old baby were found in the home unharmed but orphaned.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced first-degree murder charges Thursday morning.

The men charged are: Durward Anthony Allen, 27; Jamal Kelvin Bailey, 30; Hugh Cameron Green, 30; James Christopher Myers, 30; and Montel Jaleek Wilson, 26.

Each suspect lived in Philadelphia. Each was already incarcerated on unrelated charges, with the exception of Green. They will be extradited to Virginia.

County Sheriff Roger Harris thanked detectives for their work to bring justice for the victims’ families.

“The devastating crime that was uncovered on May 29, 2019 has torn several families apart and impacted the strong community that surrounds us. I’m very grateful for the tireless efforts our detectives were faced with along with the collaborative multi-agency assistance to bring these suspects to justice,” he said in a statement. “My continued prayers for peace and comfort to the Ozuna and Coleman families.”

Numerous law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland contributed to the investigation. The FBI, DEA and US Marshals Service assisted.

No information on a possible motive was released.

Kyrrus Ozuna had just finished eighth grade. His father discovered the bodies.

