4 Women Firefighters Suing DC Fire and EMS

Four Black women firefighters have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against DC Fire and Emergency Services.

In the lawsuit, the women claim the department has denied them opportunities and pay increases. They also said they were subjected to a hostile workplace and culture of intimidation.

“I have always, always worn my uniform proudly, and its difficult putting this uniform on now because I know, in the back of my mind, that what I would like for it to represent, it really doesn’t as a whole when it comes to women,” Inspector Bolatito Ajose, one of the plaintiffs said.

The $10 million federal lawsuit claims the women have been subjected to harsher discipline than their white colleagues and their repeated complaints have been ignored.

The women's attorney, Pam Keith filed the lawsuit Monday.

“It’s time the city stop looking the other way, right?" Keith said, "Its time the city stop seeing if it will go away by saying none of this is important."

According to the women and their attorney, the department is a "boy’s club" where Black women are tolerated not embraced.

“Women are bright, we are smart, I don’t understand why they think, that we don’t deserve to be here,” Ajose said.

A spokesperson said DC Fire and EMS cannot comment on pending litigation. At a recruitment event, Fire Chief John A. Donnelly did not address the lawsuit directly but spoke on the value of diversity.

“Any of those groups, the more people that we have the better off we are, in terms of us being able to connect with the community, understand their needs and for the community to be comfortable calling us,” Donnelly said.

The lawsuit claims the alleged discrimination has affected the women’s benefits, retirement and their mental health.

“[In] the long-term what I’m hoping to gain from it, is for women to be just treated fairly, especially women of color with this agency,” Ajose said.

The attorney said more women could join the lawsuit in the future. She is also suing the DC Police for discrimination claims on behalf of ten Black women.