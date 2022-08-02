fire

10 People Displaced After Fire in Northeast DC Abandoned House

The fire broke out on Douglas Street NE

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three children and seven adults were displaced after a fire Monday night in an abandoned home next door, officials said.

The fire broke out in the 2200 block of Douglas Street NE. D.C. Fire and EMS described the house on fire as vacant and boarded-up.

More than 100 firefighters responded to fight the fire and protect adjacent homes. In videos, firefighters are seen using fire hoses on the outside of the house consumed by large orange flames. Firefighters said they did not fight the fire from inside the house amid "severe clutter" conditions.

With the building on fire at risk of collapsing, residents next door fled. The Red Cross was notified. No injuries were reported.

A dog was found uninjured in a crate near the fire. It was put into the care of the Humane Rescue Alliance.

DC Fire's Platoon Four responded to 582 calls between Monday and Tuesday, and 130 were fire-related, according to DC Fire.

“Please keep all those affected by tonight's emergencies in your prayers. We will remain on the fire scene overnight and work with partners from DCRA in morning to complete overhaul. Units on scene now dealing with lightning and heavy rain,” DC Fire Chief, John A. Donnelly said in a tweet.

This article tagged under:

fireDC Fire and EMShouse fire
